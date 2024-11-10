Carr Financial Group Corp Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 764.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $567.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $551.46 and a 200 day moving average of $546.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $508.07 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.