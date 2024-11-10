Carr Financial Group Corp Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.19.
AON Price Performance
NYSE AON opened at $383.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $389.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.01.
AON Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.
AON Company Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
