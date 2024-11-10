Carr Financial Group Corp Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,704,000 after buying an additional 236,145 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS INDA opened at $54.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

