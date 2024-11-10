Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $451.00 to $454.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.25.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $412.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.37. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $266.56 and a one year high of $420.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,771,000 after acquiring an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $959,880,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

