CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,223,000 after purchasing an additional 277,922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,136,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49,732 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,666,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 123,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,047. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $137.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

