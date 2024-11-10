Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

COR opened at $248.41 on Thursday. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $191.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Cencora by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 357,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,421,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

