Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.51. Certara has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Certara by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

