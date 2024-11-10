Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-$385.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $386.2 million. Certara also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS.

Certara Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Certara stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. Certara has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,658.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.