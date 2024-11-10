Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Chimerix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 69,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 138,098 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 291,981 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Further Reading

