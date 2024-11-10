China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $10.74. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 6,166 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYD

China Yuchai International Trading Down 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after buying an additional 84,265 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.