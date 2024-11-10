Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

CB traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.36. 1,062,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,326. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $216.26 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

