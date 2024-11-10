Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chubb were worth $41,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chubb by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.26 and a one year high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

