Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,413 shares of company stock worth $49,440,249. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

