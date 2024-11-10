Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average of $120.60. Entegris has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after acquiring an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,503,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

