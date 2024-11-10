City’s (CHCO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.
City Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ CHCO opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. City has a 52 week low of $92.76 and a 52 week high of $135.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.46.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. City had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of City
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in City by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in City in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.
About City
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than City
- Trading Halts Explained
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.