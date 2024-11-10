Clint B. Malin Sells 6,000 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,145,168.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 97.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,667,000 after buying an additional 91,963 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3,401.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 673,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 654,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LTC Properties by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in LTC Properties by 25.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 238,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

