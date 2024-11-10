Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

RFI opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.