Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Time to Buy?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $273.50 and last traded at $273.25. 6,316,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 10,575,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.28.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 3.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $91,487.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,822 shares of company stock worth $16,372,294. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 73,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 43.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.