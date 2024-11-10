Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Collective Growth Trading Up 7.6 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.
About Collective Growth
Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Collective Growth
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.