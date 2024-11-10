Colonial River Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.0% of Colonial River Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $126.24 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $134.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.