Colonial River Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,213 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,115.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,115.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,743.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,422 shares of company stock worth $35,251,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $410.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

