Colonial River Investments LLC Invests $392,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.5% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $204.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.78. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.93 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

