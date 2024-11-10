Colonial River Investments LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Colonial River Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.97. The company has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

