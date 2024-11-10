Coq Inu Self Reported Market Cap Hits $107.41 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $107.41 million and $5.25 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coq Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coq Inu alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80,168.02 or 0.99542011 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79,811.38 or 0.99099182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.0000015 USD and is up 7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $4,421,697.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coq Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coq Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.