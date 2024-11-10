Costello Asset Management INC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 17.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

