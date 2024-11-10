Costello Asset Management INC Sells 350 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 542,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,488,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,702,000 after buying an additional 89,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,544,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,248,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $176.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $133.23 and a 12-month high of $180.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.63.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

