Critical Survey: Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $807.20 million 1.58 -$864.20 million ($5.95) -1.69 Ascent Solar Technologies $266,077.00 10.65 -$17.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Wolfspeed and Ascent Solar Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wolfspeed and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 2 10 4 0 2.13 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Wolfspeed currently has a consensus target price of $17.36, suggesting a potential upside of 73.05%. Given Wolfspeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -93.31% -45.09% -6.00% Ascent Solar Technologies -4,900.29% N/A -144.70%

Summary

Wolfspeed beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

