Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 104,071 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,071 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 54.3% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %

UL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,283,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,531. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.