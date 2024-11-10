Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $5.95 on Friday, hitting $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,879,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,538,736. The stock has a market cap of $225.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

