Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $16.21 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,333 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Down 2.3 %

SHEL stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.06. 4,155,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,343. The stock has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

