Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.10. 2,102,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,897. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.05 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

