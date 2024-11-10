Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 105,430 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105,430 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 290.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200,947 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 161,846 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,396,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,657. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

