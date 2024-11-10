Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,579 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.03.

Tesla Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $24.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.22. 204,782,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,324,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $328.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.