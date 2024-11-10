Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,823 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Intuit by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.5 %

INTU traded up $10.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $684.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,781. The company has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.97 and a twelve month high of $688.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

