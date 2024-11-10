CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $408.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $282.59 and a 12 month high of $408.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

