CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after acquiring an additional 588,595 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 116,020 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 338.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $147.95 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

