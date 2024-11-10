CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $136.11 and a 12 month high of $179.26.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

