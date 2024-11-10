CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 987,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after acquiring an additional 561,337 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after acquiring an additional 537,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in D.R. Horton by 265.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after purchasing an additional 354,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $168.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average of $166.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

