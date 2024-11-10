Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.12.
DADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.55.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $324.54 million for the quarter.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.
