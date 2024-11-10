Daniel Lesueur Sells 5,209 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,109.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,613. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Lesueur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $40,005.12.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $498.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

