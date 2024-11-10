Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $124.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.56, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $1,900,156.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,143,068.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $1,900,156.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,143,068.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,291 shares of company stock valued at $54,154,859. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

