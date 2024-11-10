Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $13.88 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $13.88 or 0.00017433 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $228.17 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00063410 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00006171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000037 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,260.03 or 0.37995199 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,434,703 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

