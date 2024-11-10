Del Sette Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.22 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $126.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $959.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $126.64.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

