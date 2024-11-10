Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $134.84 and last traded at $135.55. Approximately 1,488,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,167,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.87.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

