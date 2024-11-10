Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of DLX stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 381,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLX

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $53,805.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.