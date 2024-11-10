DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.860 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$1.86 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

