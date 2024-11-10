Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $27.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,342.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $362,342.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,447.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 854,547 shares of company stock worth $15,987,230. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.