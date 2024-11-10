Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €195.68 ($215.03) and traded as high as €214.40 ($235.60). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €212.00 ($232.97), with a volume of 287,788 shares traded.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €211.02 and a 200-day moving average of €195.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74.

About Deutsche Börse

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.