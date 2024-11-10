Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652,649 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,537 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,800 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,876 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. 760,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

