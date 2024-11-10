Disciplined Investments LLC Has $9 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

DFIV opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.